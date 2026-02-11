7 NYC Catholic schools will close at end of academic year

The Brief The Diocese of Brooklyn announced that seven Catholic elementary schools in New York City will close at the end of this academic year. The decision to close these schools was prompted by financial challenges and declines in enrollment, according to the diocese. Families will receive assistance with placement in other Catholic schools within the diocese.



7 NYC Catholic schools will close

What we know:

The decision to close these schools was prompted by financial challenges and declines in enrollment, according to the diocese.

"These schools have served generations of families with dedication and faith," Superintendent of Schools and Deacon Kevin McCormack said in a statement. "The decision to close them was made only after careful consideration and with great sorrow."

These seven schools experienced a decline in student enrollment over the course of six years:

Families will receive assistance with placement in other Catholic schools within the diocese.