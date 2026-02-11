7 NYC Catholic schools will close at end of academic year
NEW YORK - The Diocese of Brooklyn announced that seven Catholic elementary schools in New York City will close at the end of this academic year.
7 NYC Catholic schools will close
What we know:
The decision to close these schools was prompted by financial challenges and declines in enrollment, according to the diocese.
"These schools have served generations of families with dedication and faith," Superintendent of Schools and Deacon Kevin McCormack said in a statement. "The decision to close them was made only after careful consideration and with great sorrow."
These seven schools experienced a decline in student enrollment over the course of six years:
- Sacred Heart in Cambria Heights, Queens
- St. Bartholomew in Elmhurst, Queens
- St. Nicholas of Tolentine in Jamaica, Queens
- Incarnation in Queens Village
- St. Thomas the Apostle in Woodhaven, Queens
- St. Elizabeth in Ozone Park, Queens
- Our Lady of Trust in Canarsie, Brooklyn
Families will receive assistance with placement in other Catholic schools within the diocese.
The Source: This article includes information from the Diocese of Brooklyn.