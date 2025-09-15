These New York cities have some of the poorest quality of life, study shows

The Brief New analysis from LawnStarter ranked 500 cities across the United States on their quality of life. The analysis looked at things such as access to healthcare, education, safety and more. Six cities in New York ranked in the bottom 100.



Lawncare company LawnStarter released a new ranking of hundreds of cities across the United States based on their quality of life, with several cities in New York ranked toward the bottom.

The study looked at the 500 biggest cities in the country, using 13 different metrics to grade them on their quality of life. The categories included things such as education, safety, access to healthcare and even mental health, weighing each category differently to come up with an overall score.

Where did New York City rank?

In New York, only one city – New Rochelle – ranked in the top half. Yonkers, New York City, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse all ranked in the bottom 100. The Big Apple suffered from poor grades in economic stability and safety.

Top 10 cities for quality of life

Some states had much more representation than others – for both good and bad reasons. For example, California had nearly 40 cities land in the top 100, while Texas had 30 in the bottom 100.

Here are the top 10:

Newton, Massachusetts Woodbury, Minnesota Plymouth, Minnesota Pleasanton, California Redmond, Washington Castle Rock, Colorado Bellevue, Washington San Ramon, California Naperville, Illinois Carmel, Indiana

Based on LawnStarter's data, cities such as Newton and Cambridge ranked highly for their safety and education levels, while Plymouth, Minnesota, got such a high score because of things like its low unemployment.

To see the full rankings, click HERE.