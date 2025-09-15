Expand / Collapse search

These New York cities have some of the poorest quality of life, study shows

By
Published  September 15, 2025 7:35am EDT
New York
FOX 5 NY
The Brief

    • New analysis from LawnStarter ranked 500 cities across the United States on their quality of life.
    • The analysis looked at things such as access to healthcare, education, safety and more.
    • Six cities in New York ranked in the bottom 100.

NEW YORK - Lawncare company LawnStarter released a new ranking of hundreds of cities across the United States based on their quality of life, with several cities in New York ranked toward the bottom. 

Dig deeper:

The study looked at the 500 biggest cities in the country, using 13 different metrics to grade them on their quality of life. The categories included things such as education, safety, access to healthcare and even mental health, weighing each category differently to come up with an overall score.

Where did New York City rank?

Local perspective:

In New York, only one city – New Rochelle – ranked in the top half. Yonkers, New York City, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse all ranked in the bottom 100. The Big Apple suffered from poor grades in economic stability and safety. 

Top 10 cities for quality of life

Big picture view:

Some states had much more representation than others – for both good and bad reasons. For example, California had nearly 40 cities land in the top 100, while Texas had 30 in the bottom 100. 

Here are the top 10:

  1. Newton, Massachusetts
  2. Woodbury, Minnesota
  3. Plymouth, Minnesota
  4. Pleasanton, California
  5. Redmond, Washington
  6. Castle Rock, Colorado
  7. Bellevue, Washington
  8. San Ramon, California
  9. Naperville, Illinois
  10. Carmel, Indiana

Based on LawnStarter's data, cities such as Newton and Cambridge ranked highly for their safety and education levels, while Plymouth, Minnesota, got such a high score because of things like its low unemployment.

To see the full rankings, click HERE.

The Source

    • This article includes information from LawnStarter's "2025’s Leading Cities for Quality of Life" analysis. Joe Calabrese helped contribute to this report.
