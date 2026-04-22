NYC Public Schools push first day to September 10 next school year

The Brief The NYC Public Schools 2026-2027 calendar features an unusually late start date of Thursday, September 10. The delayed start creates an 11-week summer break, leaving working parents scrambling to find and pay for childcare coverage. NYC Public Schools defended the calendar, stating it was carefully developed to balance state instructional requirements with student needs.



The back-to-school countdown just got a little longer for New York City students as working parents are left with a scheduling headache.

What we know:

New York City Public Schools released the 2026-27 school calendar this week, listing Thursday, Sept. 10, as students' unusually late first day back in the classroom.

Labor Day falls on Sept. 7 this year, delaying the first day of school by nearly a week compared to this year's Sept. 4 start date.

In order to fulfill the 180 instructional days required by the state, the last day of school will be on June 28, 2027, which is a Monday.

What they're saying:

Parents are now forced to plan for about 11 weeks of summer break for their children, which could mean additional costs and stress for working families.

Most summer camps end by mid-August, and hiring help for several days or weeks would add up quickly.

"For the majority, we could never find coverage," Queens mom Patti Savage DiPeri told the NY Post. "My husband and I would just switch our days off. We could never take family vacations."

Parents have also voiced concern about the amount of breaks built into the calendar, giving students about 30 days off for the next school year.

The other side:

In a statement to the NY Post, NYC Public Schools defended the calendar, stating it was carefully developed to balance state instructional requirements with student needs.

"The 2026-2027 school year calendar has been carefully developed to meet the state requirement of at least 180 instructional days while prioritizing student success at every level," Press Secretary Onika Richards said. "Our approach underscores a strong commitment to ensuring that students’ academic and socio-emotional needs are met, at the same time, providing families and staff time for important holidays and observances."