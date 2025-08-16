NYC public school calendar: Key dates and information for 2025-26

article

Attention parents, it's that time again!

The first day of school is just weeks away in New York City, which means it's time to get ready for the year ahead.

Here's a guide to everything you need to know for the 2025-26 New York City public school year, including key dates and health requirements, along with meal and transportation information:

NYC public school calendar

New York City Public Schools will welcome students back next month. Here are some dates to keep in mind:

September 4: First day of school

September 23-24: Schools closed for Rosh Hashanah

October 2: Schools closed for Yom Kippur

October 13: Schools closed for Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day

October 20: Schools closed for Diwali

November 4: Students do not attend school on Election Day

November 11: Schools closed for Veterans Day

November 27-28: Schools closed for Thanksgiving Recess

December 24-January 2: Schools closed for Winter Recess

January 19: Schools closed for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 27: Spring semester begins

February 16-20: Schools closed for midwinter recess

March 20: Schools closed for Eid al-Fitr

April 2-10: Schools closed for Spring Recess

May 25: Schools closed for Memorial Day

May 27: Schools closed for Eid al-Adha

June 19: Schools closed for Juneteenth

June 26: Last day of school

For a full list of days off, early dismissals and conferences, you can access the full school calendar online.

Health requirements

Before school starts, students are required to complete a physical exam by a healthcare provider, be tested for lead and anemia and receive certain vaccines.

New York City Public Schools also require a student's healthcare provider to fill out specific forms.

Free meals

New York City Public Schools offer free breakfast, lunch and after-school meals to all students.

You can find out what's on the menu, along with new items being served, by following NYC Public Schools on Instagram.

School transportation

The Department of Education provides transportation options, including MetroCards and buses, for all eligible New York City students in public, charter, and non-public schools.

Students are eligible for different transportation services based on their distance from school, grade and existing accommodations.