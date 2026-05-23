NYC public beaches open for swimming Memorial Day weekend

The Brief All 14 miles of NYC's public beaches across the five boroughs officially opened for swimming this Memorial Day weekend. They will remain open to the public through September 13, despite a rainy start to the holiday. Officials are urging visitors to only swim when lifeguards are on duty and to strictly follow the color-coded beach status signs.



Gray skies and some rain weren't enough to wash out the unofficial start of summer in New York City!

What we know:

NYC public beaches opened for swimming on Saturday, with lifeguards taking their posts despite a soggy Memorial Day weekend.

All 14 miles of city-run beaches in the five boroughs are free and open to the public through September 13.

NYC public beaches

Cedar Grove Beach: Ebbitts Street and Cedar Grove Avenue, Staten Island

Coney Island and Brighton Beach: Atlantic Ocean, from W. 37th Street to Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn

Manhattan Beach: Atlantic Ocean, Oriental Blvd., from Ocean Avenue to Mackenzie Street, Brooklyn

Midland Beach and Franklin D. Roosevelt Boardwalk: Lower New York Bay, from Fort Wadsworth to Miller Field, Midland Beach, Staten Island

Orchard Beach and Promenade: Long Island Sound in Pelham Bay Park, Bronx

Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk: Atlantic Ocean, from Beach 9th Street, Far Rockaway, to Beach 149th Street, Neponsit, Queens

South Beach: Lower New York Bay, from Fort Wadsworth to Miller Field, Midland Beach, Staten Island

Wolfe's Pond Beach: Raritan Bay and Prince's Bay, Holton to Cornelia Avenues, Staten Island

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What they're saying:

Officials are stressing the importance of water safety after a 17-year-old swimmer went missing in the water off Rockaway Beach in Queens this week.

Swimmers are urged to only go in the water when a lifeguard is on duty, which is daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Color-coded signs displayed at each beach will also indicate its status:

Green: Open with swimming and wading permitted.

Yellow: Advisory with swimming and wading permitted, but not recommended

Red: Closed with swimming and wading not permitted.

What's next:

New York City's outdoor public pools will open for the summer on June 27.