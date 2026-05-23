NYC public beaches open for swimming Memorial Day weekend
NEW YORK CITY - Gray skies and some rain weren't enough to wash out the unofficial start of summer in New York City!
What we know:
NYC public beaches opened for swimming on Saturday, with lifeguards taking their posts despite a soggy Memorial Day weekend.
All 14 miles of city-run beaches in the five boroughs are free and open to the public through September 13.
NYC public beaches
- Cedar Grove Beach: Ebbitts Street and Cedar Grove Avenue, Staten Island
- Coney Island and Brighton Beach: Atlantic Ocean, from W. 37th Street to Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn
- Manhattan Beach: Atlantic Ocean, Oriental Blvd., from Ocean Avenue to Mackenzie Street, Brooklyn
- Midland Beach and Franklin D. Roosevelt Boardwalk: Lower New York Bay, from Fort Wadsworth to Miller Field, Midland Beach, Staten Island
- Orchard Beach and Promenade: Long Island Sound in Pelham Bay Park, Bronx
- Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk: Atlantic Ocean, from Beach 9th Street, Far Rockaway, to Beach 149th Street, Neponsit, Queens
- South Beach: Lower New York Bay, from Fort Wadsworth to Miller Field, Midland Beach, Staten Island
- Wolfe's Pond Beach: Raritan Bay and Prince's Bay, Holton to Cornelia Avenues, Staten Island
What they're saying:
Officials are stressing the importance of water safety after a 17-year-old swimmer went missing in the water off Rockaway Beach in Queens this week.
Swimmers are urged to only go in the water when a lifeguard is on duty, which is daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Color-coded signs displayed at each beach will also indicate its status:
- Green: Open with swimming and wading permitted.
- Yellow: Advisory with swimming and wading permitted, but not recommended
- Red: Closed with swimming and wading not permitted.
What's next:
New York City's outdoor public pools will open for the summer on June 27.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from NYC Parks.