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NYC public beaches open for swimming Memorial Day weekend

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Published  May 23, 2026 9:58 AM EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
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The Brief

    • All 14 miles of NYC's public beaches across the five boroughs officially opened for swimming this Memorial Day weekend.
    • They will remain open to the public through September 13, despite a rainy start to the holiday.
    • Officials are urging visitors to only swim when lifeguards are on duty and to strictly follow the color-coded beach status signs.

NEW YORK CITY - Gray skies and some rain weren't enough to wash out the unofficial start of summer in New York City!

What we know:

NYC public beaches opened for swimming on Saturday, with lifeguards taking their posts despite a soggy Memorial Day weekend.

All 14 miles of city-run beaches in the five boroughs are free and open to the public through September 13.

NYC public beaches

  • Cedar Grove Beach: Ebbitts Street and Cedar Grove Avenue, Staten Island
  • Coney Island and Brighton Beach: Atlantic Ocean, from W. 37th Street to Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn
  • Manhattan Beach: Atlantic Ocean, Oriental Blvd., from Ocean Avenue to Mackenzie Street, Brooklyn
  • Midland Beach and Franklin D. Roosevelt Boardwalk: Lower New York Bay, from Fort Wadsworth to Miller Field, Midland Beach, Staten Island
  • Orchard Beach and Promenade: Long Island Sound in Pelham Bay Park, Bronx
  • Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk: Atlantic Ocean, from Beach 9th Street, Far Rockaway, to Beach 149th Street, Neponsit, Queens
  • South Beach: Lower New York Bay, from Fort Wadsworth to Miller Field, Midland Beach, Staten Island
  • Wolfe's Pond Beach: Raritan Bay and Prince's Bay, Holton to Cornelia Avenues, Staten Island

Related

Teen swimmer disappears off Rockaway Beach as massive overnight search continues
article

Teen swimmer disappears off Rockaway Beach as massive overnight search continues

Witnesses who were on the beach at the time told FOX 5 NY the teenager’s friends tried to save him, but they could not pull him from the rough surf.

What they're saying:

Officials are stressing the importance of water safety after a 17-year-old swimmer went missing in the water off Rockaway Beach in Queens this week.

Swimmers are urged to only go in the water when a lifeguard is on duty, which is daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Color-coded signs displayed at each beach will also indicate its status:

  • Green: Open with swimming and wading permitted.
  • Yellow: Advisory with swimming and wading permitted, but not recommended
  • Red: Closed with swimming and wading not permitted.

What's next:

New York City's outdoor public pools will open for the summer on June 27.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from NYC Parks.

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