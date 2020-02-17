NYC public bathroom features rotating seat covers, flowers, heat

article

A public bathroom has reopened in Midtown Manhattan after two years and a nearly $600,000 renovation.

The Greeley Square Restroom in Greeley Square Park features four stalls with toilets and rotating seat covers operated by a wave of the hand. The bathroom is on Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Streets.

A mosaic tile backsplash, flowers and ornamental grass near a long, communal sink adorn the luxurious loo.

Classical music plays inside the 150 square foot restroom that is heated during the winter months.

A full-time attendant handles maintenance, according to the 34th Street Partnership, which oversees the restroom.

Public bathrooms are scarce in New York City but in 2017, a bathroom that cost $300,000 opened inside a landmarked Beaux-Arts building behind the New York Public Library.

The Bryant Park bathroom was noted for its freshly delivered flowers, imported tiles, artwork and also features classical music when it opened in 2017.