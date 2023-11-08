Pro-Palestinian, pro-Israel demonstrations continue across New York City

"I think that attack was defense, I don't think it was an attack." — Terrell Harper

"Free Palestine. Free, free Palestine."

Around 40 people chanted and demonstrated Tuesday in Union Square, calling for a cease-fire and defending Hamas' slaughter one month ago of 1,400 Israeli's.

"I think that attack was defense, I don't think it was an attack," Terrell Harper, with We The People NYC, said. "It was defense."

Earlier in the evening, a larger group marching across the Manhattan Bridge into Brooklyn protested against Israel and the United States.

They gathered in the late afternoon at City Hall, chanting – "Israel bombs, USA pays. How many kids have you killed today?"

In Brooklyn, residents called on their congressional representative, Yvette Clarke, to support the House resolution for a cease-fire.

"It's unconscionable to me that the U.S. is backing a genocide and as a parent, I can't be silent as I watch our government support that," Bhavana Nancherla said.

Meanwhile, at the United Nations, pro-Israel supporters held a sit-in, calling on world leaders to get more aggressive about rescuing the 240 hostages being held by Hamas.

"We are here to remind the secretary general of the U.N. that it could have been his own families." — Shany Greanot-Lubatoun

The group wore blindfolds with their hands tied behind their backs and a sign directed at the UN's Secretary General.

"We are here to remind the secretary general of the U.N. that it could have been his own families, because we want him to understand that he would probably act differently if it was his children," said Shany Greanot-Lubatoun, with the Hostages & Missing Families Forum.