NYC Principals' union declares ‘no confidence’ vote for de Blasio

The union representing over 6,400 of New York City’s school leaders announced Sunday that they had declared a unanimous vote of “No Confidence” in Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza over their “failure to lead New York City through the safe and successful reopening of schools.”

The Executive Board of the Council of School Supervisors & Administrators made the announcement Sunday, calling on de Blasio to cede mayoral control of the Department of Education for the remainder of the coronavirus pandemic and for de Blasio and Chancellor Carranza to see the immediate intervention of the New York State Education Department.

“School leaders want school buildings reopened and have been tirelessly planning to welcome back students since the end of last school year,” said CSA President Mark Cannizzaro. “They must now look staff, parents, and children in the eye and say that they have done all they can to provide a safe and quality educational experience, but given the limited resources provided

them, this is becoming increasingly difficult. During this health crisis, school leaders have lost trust and faith in Mayor de Blasio and Chancellor Carranza to support them in their immense efforts and provide them with the guidance and staffing they need. Quite simply, we believe the City and DOE need help from the State Education Department, and we hope that the mayor soon realizes why this is necessary.”

The road to reopening New York City's schools has been a bumpy one so far. On Saturday, Tottenville High School, one of the largest high schools in the city, announced that it will be beginning the 2020-21 school year with all-remote learning.

