3 NYC postal workers accused of dragging colleague into mail truck, attempting rape

Three New York City postal workers are accused of kidnapping their incapacitated female colleague at an after-work birthday party, dragging her into a mail truck and attempting to rape her, according to a Manhattan District Attorney's Office indictment.

DA Bragg's office announced the indictment on Wednesday, where the defendants face a slew of charges including kidnapping and attempted rape in the June 2023 assault.

What allegedly happened on June 8, 2023, at the East Village post office

Timeline:

The incident took place on June 8, 2023, at an after-work birthday celebration taking place in the East Village's Cooper Post Office, located at East 11th and 4th Avenue, where the victim and alleged attackers worked together.

The Cooper Station Post Office on October 17, 2022. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the indictment, the victim became incapacitated, felt strange and "could not control her body."

Prosecutors said that one of the defendants, 38-year-old Daniel Jean, squeezed her buttocks while she was unable to stand or hold her head up.

Eventually, the victim lost consciousness, and Jean, along with colleagues Kirt Acala, 38, and Edward Chou, 40, dragged her out of the party on a loading dock and into the back of a parked mail truck, according to the indictment.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call and found Acala and Chou in the front seats of the truck, initially refusing to open the back. Authorities said Jean emerged with his pants unzipped, and the victim was discovered with her pants undone.

What's next:



All three men are charged with second-degree kidnapping and kidnapping as a sexually motivated felony. Jean also faces charges of first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse, attempted sexual abuse, and forcible touching.