Possible monkeypox case in NYC

New York City health officials are investigating a possible case of monkeypox in the city.

The patient is being treated at Bellevue Hospital Center in Manhattan.

"Our Public Health Lab will conduct preliminary tests, which — if positive — will be sent to @CDCgov for confirmatory testing," the city's Health Department tweeted on Thursday evening.

The country's first monkeypox case of 2022 was confirmed in Massachusetts this week. That patient had recently returned from Canada.

A number of countries in Europe have reported several cases.

Monkeypox, which is caused by a virus that is in the same genus of viruses that causes smallpox, is very rare in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Monkeypox does not occur naturally in the United States, but cases have happened that were associated with international travel or importing animals from areas where the disease is more common," the CDC states on its website .

Monkeypox Signs and Symptoms

"In humans, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. Monkeypox begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion," the CDC states. "The main difference between symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell (lymphadenopathy) while smallpox does not."