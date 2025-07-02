Port Authority Bus Terminal reopens after 2 buses collide; 14 injured

The Brief Two buses collided at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Wednesday morning, the FDNY said. The collision happened during the morning rush hour. According to the FDNY, 14 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



The Port Authority Bus Terminal reopened on Wednesday after the FDNY said two buses collided.

Port Authority Bus Terminal accident

What we know:

The collision happened during the morning rush hour, just after 6 a.m.

According to the FDNY, 14 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were being evaluated on scene.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of what led up to the crash were unclear at the time.