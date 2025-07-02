Port Authority Bus Terminal reopens after 2 buses collide; 14 injured
NEW YORK CITY - The Port Authority Bus Terminal reopened on Wednesday after the FDNY said two buses collided.
Port Authority Bus Terminal accident
What we know:
The collision happened during the morning rush hour, just after 6 a.m.
According to the FDNY, 14 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were being evaluated on scene.
What we don't know:
The circumstances of what led up to the crash were unclear at the time.