Mamdani signs executive order, creating new Office of Mass Engagement

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an executive order to establish New York City's first Office of Mass Engagement. This new office will work within City Hall and across multiple agencies to strategize and coordinate on implementing public feedback. Mamdani also shared that Tascha Van Auken will serve as the commissioner for this new office.



Mayor's Office of Mass Engagement

What we know:

Mamdani signed the executive order earlier today, Jan. 2, at Grand Army Plaza.

This new office will work within City Hall and across multiple agencies to strategize and coordinate on implementing public feedback.

"Working New Yorkers know what they need to thrive," the mayor said during his announcement, as an explanation for the premise of the new office.

Mamdani also shared that Tascha Van Auken will serve as the commissioner for this new office.

Van Aucken mobilized over 100,000 volunteers and made over 4.5 million calls to New York City voters while Mamdani was campaigning.

She is also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Dig deeper:

The Office of Mass Engagement will oversee several city entities, including the Public Engagement Unit, NYC Service and the Mayor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships.

The duties of the newly established office will include:

Leading mass engagement campaigns designed to organize New Yorkers to participate in decision-making that will affect the city

Creating and maintaining accessible channels and events for residents to share their feedback with the city government

Proactively reaching out to communities that have "historically been excluded from policymaking"

Embedding public feedback directly into city policies, programs and services