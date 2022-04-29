Manhattan pizzeria cheated workers out of pay: NY AG

article

A Manhattan pizzeria has been ordered to pay $175,000 to nearly a dozen employees after being accused of knowingly and intentionally underpaying workers, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Friday.

According to James, Gotham Pizza, which has three locations in Manhattan, and its owner Michael Shamailov, didn't pay at least 10 employees proper minimum wage, overtime pay, and tips at its three locations in Manhattan.

An investigation found that the workers were paid between $6 and $10 per hour when they should have been paid $11 to $15. Workers also did not get paid any overtime after working more than 40 hours per week and did not receive full tips.

RoboBurger: Vending machine turns out cooked burgers

"No matter how you slice it, fair pay is not a suggestion — it’s the law," said Attorney General James. "For years, Gotham Pizza took advantage of its hard-working employees by failing to pay them for their work. I am proud to recover the money they have long been owed and cheated, and I will always fight to ensure New Yorkers get their fair piece of the pie."

According to James, Gotham Pizza violated the Minimum Wage Order and New York Labor Laws.

In addition to paying the workers $175,000, Gotham Pizza will also need to provide the AG's office with compliance reports containing payroll information and the AG's office will conduct spot interviews with workers at Gotham Pizza to ensure that wages are being consistently and properly paid.

Advertisement

Gotham Pizza has locations in the Upper East Side, Yorkville, and in Chelsea.