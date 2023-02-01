"Pigeons come in many different colors, but pink isn't one of them. This king pigeon was deliberately dyed and released." — Wild Bird Fund

A gender reveal party could be to blame for a pale pink pigeon that was discovered near Madsion Square Park.

The bright pink pigeon's feathers were "deliberately dyed," according to the Wild Bird Fund, an Upper West Side-based nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation group. It was saved by a good Samaritan who noticed its brightly colored body and reported it.

NYC pigeon dyed pink sparks speculation of 'sickening' gender reveal. (Phyllis Tseng: Wild Bird Fund)

Observant onlookers speculated on how the naturally snow-white bird became bubble-gum pink.

"My guess is someone did it for a kid’s bday party or gender reveal. Sickening." — Twitter comment

"What is wrong with people?" another wrote.

The rescue group determined the bird was a king pigeon, a type of bird bred to be kept in captivity for exhibition or consumption. The Wild Bird Fund shared they believe the animal had never flown before and was most likely purchased from a poultry market.

Since the bird had never flown before and because of its vibrant plumes, the rescue group shared the fowl was even more of a target to prey.

"As a domestic bird unable to find food in the wild, fly well or escape predators, this poor kid had it bad enough before being dyed." — Wild Bird Fund

The center shared that the bird was "barely more than a fledging but shows signs of long-term malnutrition."

The non-profit is caring for the pink pigeon until it is healthier and stronger. It will then be transferred to a sanctuary where other king pigeons live.