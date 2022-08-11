PaleyWKND in NYC: Free festival celebrating entertainment, gaming, sports

A new public event is coming to New York City this fall. The festival — dubbed PaleyWKND ("Paley Weekend") — promises to be the "ultimate media, sports, gaming, and entertainment festival."

PaleyWKND will be held at the Paley Center for Media in Midtown Manhattan. The festival will take over the Paley Museum and an entire block on 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue, organizers said.

Visitors can preview Meta's so-called Metaverse, experience several interactive exhibits, check out video game lounges, and see all four major sports championship trophies: the NHL's Stanley Cup, MLB's Commissioner's Trophy, the NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy, and the NFL's Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"This will be an incredible event for all New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy, and only further solidifies New York as the greatest city in the world when it comes to culture and cultural opportunities," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "PaleyWKND will also help bolster our economic recovery after two years of a pandemic."

You can view the full schedule of events here.

The Paley Center has teamed up with dozens of organizations and companies for the festival, including FOX.

PaleyWKND kicks off with an opening night celebration on Friday, Sept. 30. The main events take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. The festival is free but reserving tickets is recommended. Members of the Paley Center can get VIP access.