NYC opens first pet-friendly homeless shelter in the Bronx

New York City's first pet-friendly homeless shelter is now a reality.

"This is groundbreaking work," says Nathaniel Fields, the CEO of Urban Resource Institute.

That's because pets have never been allowed at any homeless shelter in the city.

The new building in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx is currently home to 5 pets.

"We have a vision for the future of transitional housing for our families, and that future is pet friendly," said City Councilmember and Majority Leader Amanda Farias of the 18th District.

The Department of Homeless Services, in partnership with the nonprofit Urban Resource Institute, is operating the Uplift Families Residence. It has 161 units, of which 5 are for families or individuals with pets.

"People feel comforted by pets. it provides emotional support, and some would say this unconditional love. So, you can imagine someone who is in crisis experiencing homelessness, which can be very traumatic to them, needing that help for that emotional support," said Fields.

This is a pilot program, one that is similar to a program launched in 2013 for domestic violence survivors under the People and Animals Living Safely program.

Fields says they started the work back then because 50% of survivors would not leave an abusive relationship without their pet.

Council member and majority leader Amanda Farías is ecstatic to have the program launch in her district. She says families experiencing homelessness no longer have to choose between seeking shelter and keeping their four-legged friend.

"What we will learn and what we've already seen is that healing does not happen alone. and that's really what makes this pet-friendly shelter so urgent and necessary for families and individuals that, really need the holistic, compassionate, shelter system in New York City," Farías said.

So far only one family with their pet has moved in. The other four will be moving in soon.