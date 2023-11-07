Rockin' around the Open Streets: These NYC streets will be closed to cars on Sundays this holiday season

"I felt the energy walking down the middle of Fifth Avenue last year — it was electric." — Mayor Eric Adams

Get ready to "rock around the Christmas tree" and Open Streets!

Mayor Adams announced Open Streets along Fifth Avenue and around Rockefeller Center in Midtown will be bigger and better than last year.

Adams said this year will set a record for NYC's largest holiday Open Streets by expanding by nearly 25% to reach Central Park.

The expansion's goal is to ease crowding and allow access to the holiday window displays while also enhancing public safety.

The area around Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall will be pedestrianized throughout the holiday season.

It will take place on Dec. 3, 10, and 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mayor Adams’ bold vision for a pedestrian- and family-friendly Fifth Avenue has also proven beneficial to local businesses.

According to MasterCard, shopping at local businesses was almost 7% last year during this program.

"Open Streets are good for people and good for business, and we can’t wait to bring back the iconic Fifth Avenue Open Street this holiday season — bigger and better than ever," Mayor Adams said.

See the full list below for the streets will be closed to cars on Sundays this holiday season:

Fifth Avenue:

Fifth Avenue will be open only to pedestrians from 48th Street to 59th Street. In addition, throughout the entire holiday season, moveable barriers will be placed on the east and west sides of Fifth Avenue, between 48th Street and 52nd Street.

On days the street is not designated an Open Street, beginning in the early afternoon on weekdays and in the morning on weekends, these barriers will be used to repurpose a lane of traffic on each side of the avenue as additional pedestrian space.

To accommodate high pedestrian traffic, westbound vehicle right turns will be prohibited from Fifth Avenue onto 47th Street, 49th Street, or 51st Street.

FYI: On the designated Sundays, Open Street visitors will be able to enjoy a range of performances and other forms of entertainment on multiple stages, along with street activations. Food and beverage vendors will also serve the area, and public seating will be provided.

Rockefeller Center:

Starting with the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree on Wednesday, November 29, through January, the city will pedestrianize the streets surrounding Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall, using movable barriers to partially or fully close streets to cars and alleviate foot traffic along sidewalks.

With the support of NYC officials, West 49th Street and West 50th Street, between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue, will be open only to pedestrians during the most congested hours, between 11:00 AM and 12:00 AM every day.

The New York Police Department will help ensure that vehicle traffic does not enter those streets.

For more information about DOT’s Open Streets program click here.