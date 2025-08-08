NYC to open city-funded homeless shelter for transgender people

article

The Brief The New York City Department of Social Services (DSS) and Destination Tomorrow announced the opening of Ace's Place, a homeless shelter for transgender and gender non-conforming people in Queens. Ace's Place will be the first city-funded homeless shelter in the country, offering 150 beds and on-site and off-site services. Certain data reports disparities in homelessness in transgender communities.



The New York City Department of Social Services (DSS) and Destination Tomorrow announced on Tuesday, the opening of Ace's Place, a homeless shelter for transgender and gender non-conforming people in Queens.

Ace’s Place homeless shelter

What we know:

Ace's Place will be the first city-funded homeless shelter in the country, offering 150 beds and on-site and off-site services, says DSS. Services include case management, individual and group counseling, housing assistance, referrals to medical and mental health services, workshops and more.

A full-time psychiatric nurse practioner will work with social workers and staff to provide support to address depression, anxiety and other challenges residents may face.

"Ace’s Place will offer transgender New Yorkers a safe place to heal and stabilize in trauma-informed settings with the support of staff who are deeply invested in their growth and well-being," said Department of Social Services Commissioner Molly Wasow Park in a press release. "We are grateful to have found an incredible partner in Destination Tomorrow, an organization that is rooted in serving the community…"

The Transgender community raised the flag for Transgender Day of Remembrance at Toronto City Hall. (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images) Expand

Destination Tomorrow is a grassroots agency and the LGBTQ+ center of the Bronx borough. The organization is also developing a work study program for culinary arts with internship opportunities for residents seeking careers in the field.

"For far too long, my community has been pushed to the margins, forced to navigate systems that were never built with our safety or dignity in mind," said Chanel Lopez, Deputy Director of LGBTQ+ Affairs for the New York State Executive Chamber.

Homelessness in transgender communities

By the numbers:

A 2021 report by The Trevor Project shows that 28 percent of LGBTQ youths reported experiencing homelessness or housing instability at some point in their lives, and those individuals also reported higher rates of mental health challenges, compared to LGBTQ youths who were stably housed.

According to the Advocates for Trans Equality, one in five transgender people in the United States has been discriminated against when seeking a home, and one in ten has been evicted from their homes because of their gender identity.