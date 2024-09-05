NYC offers migrants $4K to leave city shelters: How it works

New York City is offering 150 migrant families $4,000 to leave city shelters.

The grants are expected to help them find a permanent place to live.

Nearly 150 households have benefitted from this pilot over the last seven months, and we look forward to supporting more households as we assess the successes of the pilot and feasibility of scaling up and expanding access to this form of assistance." — Department of Homeless Services statement

Similar to the Enhanced One-Shot Deals (EOSD) program, the Asylee Moveout Assistance (AMA) program is a pilot intended to help bridge a pathway to housing for asylum seekers.

The pilot is modeled after the EOSD program which also includes $4,000 to provide for upfront rehousing costs.

According to the NYC Department of Homeless Services (DHS), the pilot uses existing city dollars and the authorized spending for rehousing assistance and is "is carved out from discretionary funding and flexibilities."

These grants are one-time payments made to help families and pregnant women who have found housing and meet the requirements necessary.

"As part of an all-hands-on-deck response to this ongoing humanitarian crisis, the city continues to use every tool at its disposal to implement innovative solutions while creating fundamental resettlement supports for recently-arrived asylum seekers who may not be eligible for most federal and state-funded rehousing assistance," a statement from the Department of Homeless Services reads.

According to DHS, they've been working with not-for-profit providers to pilot an effort to reduce barriers to obtaining housing by helping asylum-seeking families.

How much do migrants cost NYC?

The per diem rate for a single migrant household is $5 more than previously cited in 2023.

source: nyc.gov

It currently costs around $388 per day for NYC to house and care for a single migrant household, according to Social Services.

Those costs add up rather quickly when considering that more than 64,000 asylum seekers remain in the city's care as of October 2024.

Last year, as the city neared the arrival of 100,000 asylum seekers (now more than 180,000), NYC Mayor Eric Adams warned of the costs if state and federal governments did not take swift action.

Around $156 million has been allocated by the federal government for the ongoing migrant crisis, but the city says it's only received roughly a third of these funds ($49 million).

The city's budget director Jacques Jiha, cited the overly burdensome application requirements needed to receive the aid.

source: nyc.gov

How it works

AMA is only available to asylum-seeking families with children, families with adult children, and pregnant women who are residing in select DHS emergency shelter sites and have identified permanent housing.

The not-for-profit provider makes the payments to authorized/verified recipients on behalf of the household. For example, moving expenses will be paid to the moving company. Rental payments and security deposits will be paid to either landlords or primary tenants. Households will be provided gift cards to purchase necessary household items (up to $1,000).

No cash payments/transactions are permitted.

The one-time grant of $4,000 could be used for:

First/last month’s rent

Security deposits

Moving expenses

Household supplies

Documents needed to qualify

Applications have to be processed by shelter staff, case managers or housing specialists, and sent to the Department of Homeless Services’ Office of Client Resources.

The following documents are also needed to qualify for EOSD:

Copy of lease or landlord request letter (included in application packet) from landlord stating what is needed to move in

Copy of Deed, water bill, or utility bill showing landlord ownership

Employment verification (pay stubs for last 30 days or employment letter)

Contribution letter detailing what amount you can contribute, if any

Copy of check or money order to the landlord for the contribution amount, if any

Broker’s request letter (included in application packet)

Current copy of broker’s license

In 2023, Mayor Adams said the city would end up spending more on migrants than it does on the Fire, Parks, and Sanitation Departments combined.

He also introduced immediate response cards citing that the prepaid cards would end up saving the city money.

For more information, visit Coalition For the Homeless.