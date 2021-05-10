NYC offering free show tickets, passes to attractions in exchange for vaccination
NEW YORK - New York City is making a push to encourage people to get vaccinated by offering free tickets, passes, and memberships to various attractions.
"From this point on, there will be many, many opportunities to get great, great prizes when you get vaccinated," said Mayor Bill de Blasio during his pandemic briefing Monday. "We want people to know it's time."
Details regarding the offers will be announced in the days ahead. The following attractions have signed on to offer a freebie:
NY Botanical Garden
NYC Aquarium
Brookyn Botanic Garden
Bronx Zoo
The Public Theater
Lincoln Center
Brooklyn Cyclones
NYC Football Club
As of Monday, more than seven million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in New York City.
Across New York State, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a list of free offers including mass transit tickets in exchange for a vaccine.
