NYC offering free show tickets, passes to attractions in exchange for vaccination

New York City is making a push to encourage people to get vaccinated by offering free tickets, passes, and memberships to various attractions.

"From this point on, there will be many, many opportunities to get great, great prizes when you get vaccinated," said Mayor Bill de Blasio during his pandemic briefing Monday. "We want people to know it's time."

Details regarding the offers will be announced in the days ahead. The following attractions have signed on to offer a freebie:

NY Botanical Garden

NYC Aquarium

Brookyn Botanic Garden

Bronx Zoo

The Public Theater

Lincoln Center

Brooklyn Cyclones

NYC Football Club

As of Monday, more than seven million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in New York City.

Across New York State, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a list of free offers including mass transit tickets in exchange for a vaccine.

