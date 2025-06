The Brief Several NYPD vehicles were set on fire, police said. The fire happened inside a police vehicle parking lot in Brooklyn. Police haven't identified any suspects.



Eight NYPD vehicles were set on fire overnight in Brooklyn, police said.

What we know:

The fire happened on Thursday around 1 a.m. inside a police vehicle parking lot at Dekalb Avenue and Central Avenue in the Bushwick section. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police haven't identified any suspects. No arrests were made at the time.

The Source This article uses information provided by the NYPD.