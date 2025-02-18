NYPD cop shot after barricaded suspect fires at police

The Brief An NYPD officer was shot following a standoff with a man inside an apartment building, officials said. The shooting happened while officers were executing a search warrant on the Lower East Side. According to officials, the suspect fired three rounds at officers.



An NYPD officer was shot on Tuesday morning following a standoff with a man inside a New York City apartment, officials said.

What we know:

The officer was shot in the upper arm just before 8:30 a.m. while executing a search warrant at an apartment building in the Vladeck Houses.

According to police, the suspect fired three rounds at officers.

The officer was taken to Bellevue hospital in stable condition. He's expected to make a full recovery.

What they're saying:

"We're grateful for his safety, but we're also angry," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "We're angry because the shooter is a violent, repeated offender with prior gun arrests who was on parole for narcotics use and sales."