Former FBI investigator talks NYC response to potential threats following Iran situation

Former FBI investigator and counterintelligence operator Bill Daly discusses possible precautions New York agencies could be taking in response to the Iran situation.

Close-up view of a patch on the body armor of a member of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau, New York, New York, January 10, 2017. (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Potential NYC response

What they're saying:

"No better place to be than New York City."

Daly explained to FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers that the NYPD and its counterterrorism unit are closely monitoring any potential threats that could arise from the situation in Iran.