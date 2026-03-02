Expand / Collapse search

Former FBI investigator talks NYC response to potential threats following Iran situation

Published  March 2, 2026 3:52pm EST
New York City
    • Former FBI investigator and counterintelligence operator Bill Daly discusses possible precautions New York agencies could be taking in response to the Iran situation.
NEW YORK - Former FBI investigator and counterintelligence operator Bill Daly discusses possible precautions New York agencies could be taking in response to the Iran situation.

Close-up view of a patch on the body armor of a member of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau, New York, New York, January 10, 2017. (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Potential NYC response

Daly explained to FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers that the NYPD and its counterterrorism unit are closely monitoring any potential threats that could arise from the situation in Iran.

