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Fireworks explode outside of NYC's immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza; 1 in custody

By Mark Prussin
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published July 20, 2026 9:58 AM EDT
Published July 20, 2026 9:58 AM EDT
Fireworks explode outside of NYC's immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza
Fireworks explode outside of NYC's immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza

Fireworks explode outside of NYC's immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza

FOX 5 NY's Dan Bowens has the latest details.

The Brief

    • Police are investigating after authorities said a man lit fireworks outside 26 Federal Plaza.
    • Authorities said the incident was being investigated as an "anti-government attack."
    • Two people were injured.

NEW YORK CITY - The NYPD is investigating on Monday morning after authorities said a man lit fireworks outside 26 Federal Plaza, the federal immigration court in New York City, and injured two people.

What we know:

Authorities said the incident was being investigated as an "anti-government attack." The FDNY responded at around 8:30 a.m. to reports of fireworks outside the building at Worth and Lafayette Streets, which also houses ICE offices and a short-term immigration detention center.

Video showed a plume of smoke outside the building and authorities apprehending a man at the scene.

Federal officials said the man was taken into custody after putting down an unknown liquid, setting off some fireworks and causing a small fire. He was armed with a pellet gun, officials said.

According to reports, the fire ignited a garbage can or rubbish outside the building. There were no reports of a fire from inside the building.

One federal employee and one civilian suffered minor injuries, officials said. There was no indication of a broader threat at the time.

The Source

    • This article contains information from the NYPD and FDNY.
New York City