Fireworks explode outside of NYC's immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza; 1 in custody

The Brief Police are investigating after authorities said a man lit fireworks outside 26 Federal Plaza. Authorities said the incident was being investigated as an "anti-government attack." Two people were injured.



The NYPD is investigating on Monday morning after authorities said a man lit fireworks outside 26 Federal Plaza, the federal immigration court in New York City, and injured two people.

What we know:

Authorities said the incident was being investigated as an "anti-government attack." The FDNY responded at around 8:30 a.m. to reports of fireworks outside the building at Worth and Lafayette Streets, which also houses ICE offices and a short-term immigration detention center.

Video showed a plume of smoke outside the building and authorities apprehending a man at the scene.

Federal officials said the man was taken into custody after putting down an unknown liquid, setting off some fireworks and causing a small fire. He was armed with a pellet gun, officials said.

According to reports, the fire ignited a garbage can or rubbish outside the building. There were no reports of a fire from inside the building.

One federal employee and one civilian suffered minor injuries, officials said. There was no indication of a broader threat at the time.