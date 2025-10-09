New York Comic Con 2025 is here: What to know and how to go

The Brief New York Comic Con runs Oct. 9–12 at the Javits Center in Manhattan, featuring four days of panels, celebrity appearances, exclusive merch and immersive fan experiences across comics, film, TV and gaming. All badges for this year’s convention are sold out, but attendees can use the NYCC mobile app to plan schedules, access digital perks and navigate the show floor. Celebrity guests include Charlie Cox, Laurence Fishburne, Bryce Dallas Howard and Elliot Page, who will appear across multiple days for panels, photo ops and autograph sessions.



From exclusive merch drops to celebrity sightings and one-of-a-kind fan experiences, New York Comic Con is back.

New York Comic Con returns on Thursday and runs through Oct. 12 at the Javits Center in Manhattan, uniting fans, cosplayers, creators and stars from every corner of pop culture.

From chilling exclusives to hauntingly good panels, this year’s event promises something for everyone — if you’re brave enough to step inside.

Badges for this year’s convention are sold out, but fans who already secured their passes can use the official New York Comic Con website and NYCC mobile app to plan their weekend.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: A cosplayer poses as The Green Goblin during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop) Expand

The app is the key to navigating the show. Attendees can activate their badges, link reservations, view schedules, and participate in digital features such as the Treasure Hunt and Play NYCC.

It also offers maps, digital coupons and real-time updates throughout the event.

Premium ticketed experiences will also be available for fans who pre-purchased access, including opportunities to meet comic icons Jim Lee, Larry Lieber and J. Scott Campbell.

New York Comic Con opens at 10 a.m. each day, beginning Thursday, Oct. 9. The show floor runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, with Artist Alley remaining open until 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: A cosplayer posing as Two-Face attends New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Panel hours extend later into the evening, running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

This year’s NYCC will feature an impressive lineup of celebrity guests, including Charlie Cox, best known for his role as Daredevil in Marvel’s "Daredevil: Born Again"; Laurence Fishburne, star of "The Matrix," "John Wick" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp"; Bryce Dallas Howard, who appeared in "Jurassic World," The Mandalorian and Spider-Man 3; and Elliot Page, acclaimed for "Juno," "The Umbrella Academy and X-Men: Days of Future Past."

Jason David Frank of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers attends the Saban's Power Rangers Legacy Wars tournament at New York Comic Con 2017 - Day 1 on October 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Saban Brands) Expand

Each will appear across multiple days for panels, autograph sessions and photo opportunities at the Javits Center.

How to get to NYC Comic Con

The Javits Center, located at 429 11th Ave., is easily accessible by the 7 train to Hudson Yards or several MTA bus lines. Expect heavy crowds, particularly on Saturday, and plan for extra time to pass through security checkpoints.

Tips for attending NYCC

Download and set up the NYCC app in advance.

Review cosplay and prop safety policies on the official website.

Arrive early for popular panels and photo ops.

For more details visit newyorkcomiccon.com.