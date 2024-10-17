New York Comic Con 2024: Show hours, guests, ticket info and more

Costumes, massive exhibits, and thousands of characters wandering through the Javits Center in NYC only mean one thing: Comic Con is back!

New York Comic Con 2024, dubbed the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, kicks off on Thursday morning. The event is held at the Javits Center, located at 429 11th Ave. in New York, NY 10001.

The convention offers tons of vendors, games and cartoon characters brought to life.

Show floor hours:

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.*

Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.*

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.*

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.*

*Artist Alley closes at 8 p.m.

Panel hours:

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Will Call hours:

Thursday: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Some guests of honor include John Boyega, Josh Brolin and Orlando Bloom.

For more information, click HERE.

