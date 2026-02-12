New York-Presbyterian nurses reject deal as strike continues: What’s next

The Brief New York-Presbyterian nurses overwhelmingly rejected the latest contract proposal, keeping roughly 4,200 nurses on strike as negotiations remain unresolved. Temporary traveling nurses arrived by coach bus Thursday morning, signaling the hospital is continuing contingency plans as picketing is expected to resume. While nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai approved deals and prepare to return to work, safe staffing remains the key sticking point at New York-Presbyterian.



Nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian overwhelmingly rejected the latest contract proposal, ensuring that roughly 4,200 nurses remain on strike as hospital officials weigh their next steps.

What we know:

Union officials said a majority of nurses voted down the mediator-backed proposal, with 3,099 members rejecting the deal, according to reports.

Nurses said the contract failed to provide the staffing protections they have been demanding.

More travel nurses arrive: reports

Thousands of nurses have gone on strike at two of New York City’s major hospitals. The walkout began Monday after contract negotiations stalled over staffing and salaries nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 NY’s Jessica Formoso reported early Thursday from Washington Heights that coach buses carrying traveling nurses arrived at the hospital, with temporary staff entering through a side entrance rather than the main entrance. Traveling nurses have been staffing the hospital during the strike, but the coordinated arrivals marked a noticeable change from previous days.

Hospital officials have not said whether the influx of temporary nurses signals an escalation in operations planning. In a statement, NewYork-Presbyterian said it was disappointed the contract was not ratified.

"The proposal includes the same wage increases for all three hospitals, 4% each year, preserves the pension plan, maintains our nurses’ health benefits and increases staffing levels," the hospital said, adding that it had proposed 65 additional staff positions over three years.

Montefiore, Mount Sinai

The rejection comes as nurses at Montefiore and the Mount Sinai system approved three-year agreements, ending their portion of what became the largest and longest nurses strike in New York City history. About 10,500 of the nearly 15,000 nurses who walked off the job Jan. 12 are expected to return to work by the weekend.

The ratified agreements include 12% pay raises over three years, preserved health benefits with no additional out-of-pocket costs, new workplace violence protections and safeguards related to artificial intelligence, according to the New York State Nurses Association.

Union leaders say safe staffing remains the central issue at NewYork-Presbyterian.

"From the beginning, our biggest concern was staffing," NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said, adding that nurses at hospitals that ratified contracts made major gains in staffing and workplace violence protections.

NYC nurses strike: What's next?

What's next:

With negotiations at NewYork-Presbyterian unresolved, nurses are expected to continue picketing.

Barricades remained in place outside the hospital Thursdaya amorning, signaling demonstrations could resume.

Hospital officials said they are determining their next steps as talks continue.