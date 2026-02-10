Most NYC nurses reach deals as NewYork-Presbyterian strike continues: What's next
NEW YORK - New York City’s largest and longest nurse strike is entering a new phase after tentative agreements were reached at most hospitals, while thousands of nurses at another system remain on strike.
Hospitals with tentative agreements to end the strike
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Hospital where nurses remain on strike
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
Montefiore, Mount Sinai nurses
What they're saying:
In a message to staff Monday, Mount Sinai leadership confirmed a tentative agreement with NYSNA covering all three of its campuses. The hospital system said the next step is ratification by union members, with voting expected to continue through Wednesday, Feb. 11.
What's next for the NYC nurses strike?
What's next:
If the contracts are approved, Mount Sinai said it will begin a "safe transition" to bring striking nurses back to work and will share logistical details with affected staff. Hospital leadership acknowledged the strain of the prolonged strike and said rebuilding organizational alignment would take time.
Union officials said nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai will vote on ratification this week. If approved, nurses are expected to return to work Saturday, Feb. 14.
NewYork-Presbyterian nurses: Is the strike over?
The strike is not over citywide.
About 4,200 nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian remain on the picket lines, saying they have not received the same guarantees on safe staffing and workplace safety in writing. Negotiations there remain unresolved, with staffing cited as the key sticking point. NewYork-Presbyterian has said it continues to bargain in good faith.
The backstory:
The strike began Jan. 12 and grew into the largest and longest nurses walkout in New York City history, involving nearly 15,000 nurses at its peak.
Nurses said they walked out over staffing levels, pay, health benefits and workplace safety, arguing that burnout and patient safety concerns had reached a breaking point.
The other side:
Hospital systems say patient care has continued throughout the strike, supported by temporary staffing and state oversight.
As ratification votes get underway and negotiations continue at NewYork-Presbyterian, it remains unclear when the remaining nurses will reach an agreement and bring the strike fully to an end.
The Source: This report is based on information from NYSNA and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.