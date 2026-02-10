Most NYC nurses reach deals as NewYork-Presbyterian strike continues: What's next

The Brief New York City’s largest and longest nurse strike is entering a new phase after tentative agreements were reached at most hospitals, while thousands of nurses at another system remain on strike. The agreements include enforceable staffing standards, pay raises of more than 12% over three years, and expanded workplace safety protections, according to the New York State Nurses Association. Nurses at those hospitals will now vote on whether to ratify the contracts. If approved, union officials say nurses are expected to return to work Saturday.



"We’re proud of the progress made, but we’re not done yet," a union member said. "Every nurse deserves the same staffing and safety protections." — NYC nurse on strike

Hospitals with tentative agreements to end the strike

Montefiore Medical Center

Mount Sinai Hospital

Mount Sinai Morningside

Mount Sinai West

Hospital where nurses remain on strike

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Montefiore, Mount Sinai nurses

What they're saying:

In a message to staff Monday, Mount Sinai leadership confirmed a tentative agreement with NYSNA covering all three of its campuses. The hospital system said the next step is ratification by union members, with voting expected to continue through Wednesday, Feb. 11.

"This has never just been about pay…it’s about making sure there are enough nurses at the bedside to keep patients safe." — NYC nurse on strike

What's next for the NYC nurses strike?

What's next:

If the contracts are approved, Mount Sinai said it will begin a "safe transition" to bring striking nurses back to work and will share logistical details with affected staff. Hospital leadership acknowledged the strain of the prolonged strike and said rebuilding organizational alignment would take time.

Union officials said nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai will vote on ratification this week. If approved, nurses are expected to return to work Saturday, Feb. 14.

NewYork-Presbyterian nurses: Is the strike over?

The strike is not over citywide.

About 4,200 nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian remain on the picket lines, saying they have not received the same guarantees on safe staffing and workplace safety in writing. Negotiations there remain unresolved, with staffing cited as the key sticking point. NewYork-Presbyterian has said it continues to bargain in good faith.

"If you keep increasing patient volume and piling more responsibilities onto nurses, burnout becomes inevitable. We care deeply about our patients, and that emotional toll adds up." — NYC nurse on strike

The backstory:

The strike began Jan. 12 and grew into the largest and longest nurses walkout in New York City history, involving nearly 15,000 nurses at its peak.

Nurses said they walked out over staffing levels, pay, health benefits and workplace safety, arguing that burnout and patient safety concerns had reached a breaking point.

The other side:

Hospital systems say patient care has continued throughout the strike, supported by temporary staffing and state oversight.

As ratification votes get underway and negotiations continue at NewYork-Presbyterian, it remains unclear when the remaining nurses will reach an agreement and bring the strike fully to an end.