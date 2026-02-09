NYC nurses reach tentative agreements at these hospitals: See details

The Brief New York City’s largest nurses strike may be nearing its end after more than 25 days, with tentative agreements reached at most hospitals, according to union officials. Approximately 4,200 nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian remain on strike and returned to the picket lines Monday. Nurses will vote on whether to ratify the contracts this week and, if approved, return to work on Saturday, Feb. 14.



New York City’s largest nurses strike may be nearing its end after more than 25 days, with tentative agreements reached at most hospitals, according to union officials.

What we know:

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) said approximately 10,500 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, and Mount Sinai Morningside and West reached tentative contract agreements late Sunday into early Monday.

Nurses of the New York State Nurses Association attend a press conference on the Covid-19 public health crisis engulfing Jacobi Medical Center and other New York health hospital facilities on January 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS Expand

NewYork-Presbyterian agreement stalled

Dig deeper:

Not all nurses have reached agreements.

Approximately 4,200 nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian remain on strike and returned to the picket lines Monday.

The union said talks there remain stalled, with safe staffing levels the central unresolved issue.

Hospitals with tentative agreements to end the strike

Montefiore Medical Center

Mount Sinai Hospital

Mount Sinai Morningside

Mount Sinai West

Hospital where nurses remain on strike

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

When will nurses return to work?

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 09: Nurses and healthcare workers during a strike at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, US, on January 9, 2023. More than 7,000 nurses at two major New York City hospitals went on strike Monday, saying staffing levels Expand

Timeline:

Nurses will vote on whether to ratify the contracts this week and, if approved, return to work on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Union officials said the tentative agreements address key issues that fueled the strike, including enforceable staffing standards, workplace safety protections and health benefits.

What's in the contract?

Nurses at Mount Sinai West in New York City are protesting unsafe working conditions, citing chronic understaffing and overwhelming patient loads that prevent them from delivering adequate care. Proposed cuts to healthcare benefits for frontline nurs Expand

The contracts would raise salaries by more than 12% over three years, protect nurses from workplace violence, preserve existing health coverage without additional out-of-pocket costs and include new safeguards related to the use of artificial intelligence. The agreements also include protections for immigrant and transgender nurses, the union said.

What they're saying:

"For four weeks, nearly 15,000 NYSNA members held the line in the cold and in the snow for safe patient care," said NYSNA President Nancy Hagans, a registered nurse. "Now, nurses at Montefiore and the Mount Sinai systems are heading back to the bedside with our heads held high after winning fair tentative contracts."

NYSNA Executive Director Pat Kane said nurses made significant sacrifices during the strike to push for improved patient care and worker protections.

NYC nurses strike

The strike began Jan. 12 after months of negotiations and became the largest and longest nurses strike in New York City history. Nurses picketed through extreme winter weather while negotiations continued through mediation.

What's next:

Nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai facilities are scheduled to vote on contract ratification between Feb. 9 and Feb. 11. The union said additional details of the tentative agreements will be released following the ratification process.