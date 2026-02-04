NYC nurses strike reaches day 24 as union criticizes hospital proposals

The Brief New York City’s largest nurses strike in history entered its 24th day Wednesday. In a statement, the New York State Nurses Association said recent counter-proposals from NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore and Mount Sinai failed to meet nurses’ contract demands. NewYork-Presbyterian denied the union’s claims, saying it has continued to engage in negotiations and exchange proposals through a mediator.



Latest:

Union leaders criticized what they described as inadequate counter-proposals from hospital systems as negotiations remain stalled.

Latest on negotiations

What they're saying:

In a statement, the New York State Nurses Association said recent counter-proposals from NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore and Mount Sinai failed to meet nurses’ contract demands, particularly on safe staffing levels, which the union says remain unaddressed.

The union singled out NewYork-Presbyterian, claiming the hospital system did not offer counter-proposals on workplace violence protections and other contract issues.

Union leaders said those omissions underscore what they described as a lack of meaningful progress at the bargaining table.

The other side:

NewYork-Presbyterian denied the union’s claims, saying it has continued to engage in negotiations and exchange proposals through a mediator. The hospital system has previously said it remains committed to bargaining in good faith.

Why are nurses on strike?

The backstory:

The strike began more than three weeks ago when an estimated 15,000 nurses walked off the job at hospitals within the Mount Sinai, Montefiore and NewYork-Presbyterian systems, making it the largest nurses strike in New York City history.

Union leaders say nurses are striking for safer staffing ratios, better pay, fully funded health benefits and stronger protections against workplace violence. Hospital officials have repeatedly called the union’s demands unrealistic but say patient care has continued uninterrupted.

All three hospital systems say their hospitals and emergency departments remain open as negotiations continue.