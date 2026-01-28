NYC nurses strike enters day 17 as talks resume | Latest

The Brief NYC’s largest nurses strike has stretched into its third week, with thousands of nurses still off the job as negotiations continue through a mediator. Hospitals say talks have made incremental progress, but key issues like pay, staffing levels and workplace safety remain unresolved. Political pressure and public attention remain high, as nurses continue picketing and hospital systems insist patient care is ongoing.



New York City’s largest nurses strike in history entered day 17 on Wednesday, with negotiators reporting incremental progress but no final agreement as talks continued through a mediator.

Latest:

In a statement late Monday, NewYork-Presbyterian said its bargaining team met at the Javits Center, working through a federal mediator to exchange proposals on non-economic issues.

The hospital system said negotiators reached one tentative agreement and are scheduled to return to the bargaining table again Wednesday.

The update marks the clearest sign of movement in days, though major issues remain unresolved.

The other side:

Statement from NewYork-Presbyterian:

"The NewYork-Presbyterian bargaining team was on site at the Javits Center today, working through the mediator to exchange proposals on non-economic matters. We made incremental progress and reached one tentative agreement. We are scheduled to bargain again tomorrow, January 28."

Hospital officials say some of their demands are unreasonable.

Why are NYC nurses still on strike?

The backstory:

The strike began more than two weeks ago when an estimated 15,000 nurses walked off the job at hospitals within the Mount Sinai, Montefiore and NewYork-Presbyterian systems, making it the largest nurses strike in New York City history.

Union leaders with the New York State Nurses Association say nurses are seeking higher pay, safer staffing levels, fully funded health benefits and stronger protections against workplace violence. Hospital officials have said the union’s economic demands are unrealistic but maintain they are bargaining in good faith.

Thousands of NYC nurses are set to go on strike beginning January 9.

Earlier this week, the union announced tentative agreements with Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian to maintain current health care coverage, though hospitals have said benefits were never at risk. Despite that development, nurses have continued picketing as negotiations continue on wages, staffing and workplace safety.

Throughout the strike, hospital systems have said patient care has continued uninterrupted. NewYork-Presbyterian, Mount Sinai and Montefiore say hospitals and emergency departments remain open, supported in part by temporary staffing and state oversight.

The strike has drawn significant political attention. Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Sen. Bernie Sanders previously joined nurses on the picket lines, urging both sides to reach a swift and reasonable deal.

With negotiations set to resume Wednesday, it remains unclear whether the incremental progress will be enough to bring the prolonged strike to an end.