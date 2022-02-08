NYC nightclub murder suspect arrested in NJ

article

A man wanted in connection with a murder in a Midtown Manhattan nightclub has been arrested in New Jersey.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of Kegwin Clarke, 26, of Bayonne.

He was wanted for the stabbing death of a man inside the NYC Rooftop Terrace and Lounge on West 46th Street and 11th Avenue at around 4:05 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Miles Gibson of the Bronx was found unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his back. EMS rushed him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Belleveue, where he was pronounced dead.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said a regional SWAT team, Bayonne police, and other law enforcement officers raided a Broadway home in Bayonne about 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

They say they found two handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of North Carolina, extended magazines, hollow-point ammunition, a large quantity of marijuana, and more than $3,000.

They say Clarke was arrested without incident. He was charged with weapons charges, drug charges, and other charges.

He was charged by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office as a Fugitive from Justice and was charged with murder by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Clarke is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance and will await extradition to New York.