Man stabbed to death inside Midtown nightclub: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for suspects after a man was stabbed to death inside a Midtown Manhattan nightclub early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a person stabbed inside the Harbor NYC Rooftop Terrace and Lounge on West 46th Street and 11th Avenue at around 4:05 a.m. early Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, they found a 22-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his back.

EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Belleveue, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Miles Gibson of the Bronx.

So far, no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters