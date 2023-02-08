NYC named top city for pizza

A new survey put New York City at the top when it comes to pizza.

LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities.

They looked for cities with plenty of highly rated pizza vendors and award-winning pizzerias. They also considered pizza affordability and popularity in the rankings.

New York City was the runaway winner with an overall score of 79.87. San Francisco was a distant second with a 38.29 score and closely followed by Chicago and Miami with 37.15 scores.

NYC was noted for having the most pizza vendors and was third for highest share of highly rated pizza vendors.

Out of all U.S. cities, NYC had the most pizzerias included in Italy’s international pizza guide in recent years.

Italian immigrants brought pizza to New York and America at the beginning of the 20th century

The worst place for pizza on the list was Hayward, California which only managed a score of 3.18.