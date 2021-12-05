NYC named most expensive city in the U.S.

According to a new report, New York City is the most expensive city to live in here in the United States, although it's not in the top 5 globally.

The Big Apple ranks as the 6th-most expensive city to live in according to a biannual report by the Economist Intelligence Unit. That is up one place from last year when it was tied for 7th with Geneva, Switzerland.

Topping the list this year is Tel Aviv, Israel, climbing up from fifth place. According to the EIU, the city rose to the top because of the strong position of the Israeli shekel against the U.S. dollar, which was made possible by Israel's strong rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

About 62 percent of Israelis have been vaccinated.

The next five cities on the list were Paris and Singapore, which were tied at second most expensive, then Zurich, Switzerland, and Hong Kong.