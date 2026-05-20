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Several subway lines disrupted due to flooding

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Published  May 20, 2026 8:11 PM EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • Both the E and F lines are currently experiencing disruptions due to flooding issues, according to the MTA.
    • The MTA is now working to remove water from a subway station in Queens.
    • It is not clear when the subway lines will resume normal operations.

QUEENS - Both the E and F lines are currently experiencing disruptions due to flooding issues, according to the MTA.

E, F lines disrupted due to flooding

What we know:

The E line is experiencing delays while the F line has been partly suspended.

Both disruptions are due to the severe thunderstorms flooding the stations. The MTA is now working to remove water from a subway station in Queens.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when the subway lines will resume normal operations.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the MTA.

Severe Weather