Several subway lines disrupted due to flooding
article
QUEENS - Both the E and F lines are currently experiencing disruptions due to flooding issues, according to the MTA.
E, F lines disrupted due to flooding
What we know:
The E line is experiencing delays while the F line has been partly suspended.
Both disruptions are due to the severe thunderstorms flooding the stations. The MTA is now working to remove water from a subway station in Queens.
What we don't know:
It is not clear when the subway lines will resume normal operations.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the MTA.