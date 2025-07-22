These are the most expensive neighborhoods in New York City

The Brief Property Shark is out with their rankings of the most expensive New York City neighborhoods. For the sixth year, Hudson Yards was ranked in the top spot. Seven neighborhoods across Manhattan filled out the top 10.



Hudson Yards was once again ranked the most expensive neighborhood in New York City, holding the top spot for six years.

By the numbers:

According to Property Shark, the median sale price for Hudson Yards is $5.9 million. Tribeca was ranked second with $4.1 million, followed by SoHo with $3.6 million.

In all, 39 neighborhoods had median sales over $1 million; five neighborhoods rose over the $2 million mark.

What are the most expensive NYC neighborhoods?

Local perspective:

Here's a look at the top 50 most expensive New York City neighborhoods in Q2 2025:

1. Hudson Yards (Manhattan)

2. TriBeCa (Manhattan)

3. SoHo (Manhattan)

4. Little Italy (Manhattan)

5. Hudson Square (Manhattan)

6. Columbia Street Waterfront District (Brooklyn)

7. Boerum Hill (Brooklyn)

8. Flatiron District (Manhattan)

9. DUMBO (Brooklyn)

10. Theatre District - Times Square (Manhattan)

11. Williamsburg (Brooklyn)

12. Gowanus (Brooklyn)

13. Greenwich Village (Manhattan)

13. Manhattan Beach (Brooklyn)

13. West Village (Manhattan)

14. Greenwood Heights (Brooklyn)

15. Central Midtown (Manhattan)

16. Park Slope (Brooklyn)

17. Garment District (Manhattan)

18. Cobble Hill (Brooklyn)

19. Downtown Brooklyn (Brooklyn)

19. Chelsea (Manhattan)

20. Brooklyn Heights (Brooklyn)

21. Carroll Gardens (Brooklyn)

22. Upper West Side (Manhattan)

23. Greenpoint (Brooklyn)

24. Upper East Side (Manhattan)

25. Lower East Side (Manhattan)

26. Prospect Heights (Brooklyn)

27. Red Hook (Brooklyn)

28. Fresh Meadows (Queens)

29. East Village (Manhattan)

30. Financial District (Manhattan)

31. Hollis Hills (Queens)

32. Clinton Hill (Brooklyn)

33. Fort Greene (Brooklyn)

34. Roosevelt Island (Manhattan)

35. Turtle Bay (Manhattan)

36. Borough Park (Brooklyn)

37. Bedford-Stuyvesant (Brooklyn)

38. Battery Park City (Manhattan)

38. Crown Heights (Brooklyn)

39. Neponsit (Queens)

40. Homecrest (Brooklyn)

41. Gramercy Park (Manhattan)

42. Auburndale (Queens)

43. Queensboro Hill (Queens)

44. Dyker Heights (Brooklyn)

45. Hunters Point (Queens)

46. Middle Village (Queens)

47. Windsor Terrace (Brooklyn)

48. Sutton Place (Manhattan)

49. Clinton - Hell's Kitchen (Manhattan)

50. LIC (Queens)

To see median sale prices for each neighborhood, click HERE.

Dig deeper:

The website ranked the top 50 most expensive New York City neighborhoods in Q2 2025, excluding Staten Island and the Bronx. The data portal compared city sales records between April 1 and June 30 of 2024 to the same period this year.