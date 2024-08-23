NYC teen missing, last seen near Wall Street
NEW YORK CITY - The NYPD is looking for a missing girl in NYC.
Sophie Barker, 17, was last seen on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. around the Wall Street area.
According to her family, Sophie left her dad's apartment to get a matcha drink. Her phone was left home charging.
The family is worried because Sophie suffers from a medical condition, and might need medication.
Anyone with information is urged to contact her mother, Saida, at 1-(917) 536-0095.