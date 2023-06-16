NYC migrant stories: Mothers share journey of escape from Venezuela

"For us, just being here in New York, we’ve won. We have won." — Caroliz

Standing outside the "Little Shop of Kindness", Johanna and Caroliz wait their turn. Inside, there’s clothing, food and resources for newly arrived asylum seekers.

"For us, just being here in New York, we’ve won. We have won," Caroliz said.

The two mothers met on their journey fleeing Venezuela. Both brought their daughters with them. Johanna’s son is still in Venezuela.

‘There is a lot of death in the jungle’

They passed through 10 countries, mainly on foot, to finally arrive to New York City. Crossing the jungle, they said, many other families didn’t make it.

Caroliz said along the way, they dealt with rivers, mountains, torrential downpours, animals – and even witnessed death.

"Yes, it’s true, there is a lot of death in the jungle," she said.

"Mexico was the hardest. We had to watch out for migration and the Narcos." — Caroliz

They fought off robbers, evaded cartels and mounted the moving freight car in Mexico, often infamously referred to as the ‘train of death’ or ‘the beast.’

"But Mexico, Mexico was the hardest. We had to watch out for migration and the Narcos," Caroliz said.

At one point, Johanna twisted her ankle while carrying her daughter.

Through the horror stories, Johanna and Caroliz have an impenetrable resilience.

They call themselves 'Guerreros'

FOX 5 NY's Christine Russo asked them how they have big smiles on during the entire conversation. Johanna said in Venezuela, they call themselves ‘Guerreros’, or ‘Warriors’ – meaning they are never broken inside.

It’s that type of resilience that Johanna and Caroliz, and the dozens of others outside the donation center, said carry them forward.

RELATED: One migrant's treacherous journey revealed

When asked if it was all worth it, without hesitation, they said ‘of course.’

One person said if you’re lucky, you can make $10 a week working in Venezuela, and buying chicken – will cost you $20.

"Thank God we are here, and this country has opened its doors to us." — Johanna

Caroliz said in Venezuela, they ‘tie your hands and shut your mouth’.

Johanna followed by saying, "But thank God we are here, and this country has opened its doors to us."