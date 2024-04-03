Expand / Collapse search
6 migrant squatters released without bail after NYC gun, drug arrests

By and
Published  April 3, 2024 8:26am EDT
NYC Migrants
FOX 5 NY

Migrant squatters arrested in the Bronx

Eight migrants found squatting last week inside a Norwood, Bronx apartment were arrested on gun and drug charges, but six of them were subsequently released without bail. FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti has the details.

THE BRONX - Eight migrants found squatting last week inside a Bronx apartment were arrested on gun and drug charges, but six of them were subsequently released without bail. 

According to the NYPD, the alleged squatters were busted last Wednesday just after 10 p.m. after police received a call about a person with a gun at the Hull Avenue home in Norwood. 

Responding officers found a 24-year-old man armed with a pistol. Police chased him into the basement apartment, where he was arrested, along with seven other suspected migrants, including a 22-year-old man who tried to run off with a weapon. 

Suspected migrant squatters busted latest

Eight suspected migrants were arrested and charged after they were found by police squatting with guns and drugs in a Bronx home.

Surveillance video showed the moment three cop cars pulled up to the home, which is right across the street from a school. 

At least four NYPD officers are seen running in the direction of a multifamily home, and then coming back into the frame with several people in handcuffs.

Police said the suspected migrants were illegally taking up residence there. Alfred Munoz believes the group was living next door to him for six months, or possibly even longer.

"There were a lot of people, a lot of young people and a lot of motorcycles," Munoz said.

According to a complaint filed in court, a search at the home turned up even more guns, ammunition and cocaine.

The eight suspects face gun, drug and child endangerment charges. They've been identified as:

  • Hector Desousa-Villalta, 24.
  • Jaiver Alborno, 22.
  • Yoessy Pino Castillo, 20.
  • Yerbin Lozado-Munoz, 25.
  • Yojairo Martinez, 42.
  • Miquel Vaamondes-Barrios, 31.
  • Jefferson Orlando Abreau, 39.
  • Johan Cardenas Silva, 35.

All but two of them were released without bail. Out of the six people freed without bail, four of them are out on supervised release. It's something that has neighbors sleeping with one eye open. 

"Obviously, you don't want hooligans hanging out with you or living near you," Munoz said. "You know, it's a very peaceful, quiet street."

Munoz believes the alleged squatters moved in without the owners' knowledge and says the owner probably couldn't get them evicted because they were living there for more than 30 days