Suspected migrant squatters busted in NYC basement home with guns, drugs

Eight suspected migrants were arrested and charged after they were found by police squatting with guns and drugs in a Bronx home, where a young child was also found.

According to the NYPD, the suspects were busted last Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at a home on Hull Avenue, off East 207th Street in the Norwood section.

Investigators found two suspects with firearms in the basement of the home. After that, they found two more firearms, along with large amounts of drugs, including fentanyl. A young child was also found in the home.

The following people were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and acting in a manner injurious to a child:

Hector Desousa-Villalta, 24.

Jaiver Alborno, 22.

Yoessy Pino Castillo, 20.

Yerbin Lozado-Munoz, 25.

Yojairo Martinez, 42.

Miquel Vaamondes-Barrios, 31.

Jefferson Orlando Abreau, 39.

Johan Cardenas Silva, 35.

Meanwhile, the building owner told police that he didn’t know any of the people living in the basement, the New York Post reported. Several of the suspects are also being investigated for taking part in robberies in New Jersey, the Post said.