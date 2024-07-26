Police make arrest in Brooklyn migrant shelter shooting that left 2 dead

Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in Brooklyn.

According to police, Jorge Benitez Villa, 26, shot two men at a migrant shelter on Ryerson Street in Clinton Hill.

Police say 21-year-old Enny DeJEsus Urbina Mendez was shot multiple times and rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 59-year-old man identified as Francisco Fuentes Rangel, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and is listed in critical condition.

Law enforcement sources tell The New York Post all the victims are migrants.

At the time, investigators said they were looking into whether a scooter-riding gunman was struck by a car while taking off near Taft Place and Park Avenue.

The motive behind the shootings still remains unclear.

Villa was arrested on multiple counts of murder.

Nearby Brooklyn shooting

Just a few blocks away, minutes before the Clinton Hill shooting, a man was shot and killed.

The shooting happened on Sunday just before 10:45 p.m. at Steuben Playground, located at the intersection of Flushing Avenue and Steuben Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot in the chest. He was rushed to Methodist Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as Arturo Jose Rodriguez-Marcano, who was unhoused.