Pair of NYC shootings minutes apart leave 2 dead in Brooklyn

A pair of NYC shootings just minutes apart in Brooklyn left two men dead and another injured, the NYPD said.

First shooting

The first shooting happened on Sunday just before 10:45 p.m. at Steuben Playground, located at the intersection of Flushing Avenue and Steuben Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot in the chest. He was rushed to Methodist Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Second shooting

According to police, less than 10 minutes later, gunfire rang out again only a few blocks away.

The second shooting happened outside a migrant shelter on Ryerson Street in Clinton Hill. Police say a man in his 40s was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man in his 30s was shot multiple times in the body. He was taken to a hospital.

Police believe the two shootings are related. Law enforcement sources tell The New York Post all the victims are migrants.

Police had no immediate description of any suspects. Investigators did say they're looking into whether a scooter riding gunman was struck by a car while taking off near Taft Place and Park Avenue. No arrests have yet been made. The motive behind the shootings remains unclear.

According to the latest crime statistics from the NYPD, shooting incidents decreased in the 88th Precinct year to date from six to two. Shooting victims, on the other hand, went down from seven to three, not including the latest victims of gun violence.