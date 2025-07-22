Midtown Manhattan police chase ends with guns drawn at busy intersection: VIDEO

The Brief A reckless driver sideswiped multiple vehicles in New York City, the NYPD said. The suspect was taken into custody. There were no reported injuries.



Police stopped a driver at gunpoint in Midtown after they sideswiped and crashed into multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning, the NYPD said.

What we know:

Police received a call regarding a collision at 300 Park Avenue at 6:53 a.m. Officers instructed the unidentified vehicle involved in said collision to pull over.

The 45-year-old driver did not pull over, but instead struck an officer's vehicle at East 14th St. and Union Square East.

According to police, the suspect struck multiple vehicles, including police vehicles, causing officers to began a police chase that ended with the driver at gunpoint near 50th St. and Lexington Ave.

In a video taken by a witness, an officer is seen grabbing the suspect out of the car at gunpoint as multiple other officers assist to apprehend the driver. The suspect was taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

What we don't know:

Police are unsure of the motive or cause of the reckless driving.