NYC mayor's daughter among protesters arrested

Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter was arrested in New York City during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police sources tell FOX 5 News that Chiara de Blasio was among 700 people arrested over the weekend.

The only daughter of the Mayor and First Lady Chirlane McCray was issued a desk ticket for unlawful assembly Saturday night in lieu of detention.

The 25-year-old was one of approximately 100 people who refused to leave the roadway at East 12th Street and Broadway.

The arrest came an hour before the mayor held a news conference tellilng protesters to go home.

Four days of protesting against police brutality kept NYC on edge Sunday, as thousands of people marched and many protesters and officers tried to keep the peace after days of unrest that left police cars burned and hundreds of people under arrest.

