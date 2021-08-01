NYC mayoral candidates speak out after wave of overnight gun violence

article

In the aftermath of the shocking Queens shooting that left 10 people injured in part of a suspected gang attack and several other shootings overnight on Saturday, the candidates running for mayor of New York City are speaking out.

"This level of extreme violence should be unimaginable for New York, but it is now our disturbing reality," Democratic nominee Eric Adams tweeted on Sunday. "We need a guns and gangs task force that creates unprecedented coordination between all levels of government. We need it now."

"It's not too late to Save Our City," Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa tweeted. "We MUST: 1.) Beef up NYPD Gang Unit, 2.) Increase NYPD's Active Gang List, 3.) Create witness protection program, 4.) Earmark money for informants."

Gun violence in New York City overnight Saturday left three people dead and over a dozen injured, the vast majority of victims coming from the incident in Queens.

One victim, 28-year-old Jordan Rodriguez of Staten Island, was found shot in the back on 3rd Avenue in the Bronx. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that he had been shot by an unknown assailant following a dispute.

The second victim, 32-year-old Eirvin Monroe of Brooklyn, was found shot multiple times near the corner of Ralph Avenue and Foster Avenue in Canarsie. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The third victim, a 26-year-old man who has not yet been identified, was found shot at the corner of Utica Avenue and Sterling Place in Crown Heights. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In all three cases, there are no arrests and investigations are ongoing.

