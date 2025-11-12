Over 50K people have applied to Mamdani's transition team

The Brief Over 50,000 people have applied to Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's resume portal less than one week after the website was launched. Mamdani launched the resume portal for his transition team on Nov. 5. His campaign mentioned earlier in the week that 25,000 submissions were received in the first 24 hours of the website being live.



Mamdani's transition team is growing

What we know:

Mamdani launched the resume portal for his transition team on Nov. 5.

His campaign mentioned earlier in the week that 25,000 submissions were received in the first 24 hours of the website being live.

"The sheer number of applicants speaks to the excitement at the heart of this movement – one that has inspired people to believe that government can put working people first," Mamdani stated. "This was a movement built by and for New Yorkers – and our administration will reflect that."

The mayor-elect announced the members of his all-female transition team that same day. Members of the team include former first deputy mayor Maria Torres-Springer, who resigned under current Mayor Eric Adams, as well as Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, Grace Bonilla, Melanie Hartzog and Elana Leopold.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this week, the city's future mayor announced that two senior leadership positions have also been filled.

Dean Fuleihan, who will be Mamdani's First Deputy Mayor, is quite familiar with his position – Fuleihan served as the city's First Deputy Mayor from 2018 through 2021 under former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Fuleihan also served as the Director of the NYC Office of Management and Budget from 2014 through 2018.

Incoming Chief of Staff Elle Bisgaard-Church formerly served as the chief of staff for Mamdani's state Assembly office; she then became the manager of his mayoral campaign before finally becoming his chief advisor.

Mamdani has also repeatedly expressed his desire to retain NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, but has yet to specify whether she accepted the job.

"I look forward to having conversations with her on that very subject," he said at a press conference last week.