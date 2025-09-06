NYC mayoral candidates trade jabs at Labor Day parade

The Brief Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and Sen. Bernie Sanders held a town hall in Brooklyn on Saturday night. The town hall comes one day after Mayor Eric Adams is continuing his reelection bid. All four major mayoral candidates were at Saturday's Labor Day parade.



New York City's race for mayor continues to heat up, with all four candidates attacking each other at Saturday's Labor Day Parade.

What they're saying:

Zohran Mamdani showed up at the parade with Sen. Bernie Sanders, ahead of their "Fighting Oligarchy" town hall on Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Mamdani was fending off attacks on Saturday while hitting back against President Donald Trump and his apparent influence on the election. Trump has repeatedly referred to Mamdani as a communist, and said he would "not like to see a communist become mayor." Trump has insisted that two of Mamdani's opponents drop out of the race, in an effort to increase another candidate's chances in a one-on-one election.

"Donald Trump views the law as a suggestion," Mamdani said on Saturday. "He believes that it's something he's above. And what is showing is that he's willing to utilize any tool, whether those real or imagined, to try shape this race."

Trump's recent remarks, which Mamdani called an "affront to democracy," led to speculation that Mayor Eric Adams would drop out of the race. But, on Friday, Adams shut down those rumors.

"I can't be any clearer, I'm in the race to the end," Adams said.

Other Candidates' Perspectives:

Meanwhile, Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that he "stopped listening to Adams a long time ago, and so did New York City, and that "President Trump couldn't create a better candidate to hurt the Democrats than socialist Mamdani."

Republican Candidate Curtis Sliwa said, "let them talk, I have a race to concentrate on." When asked how he felt about Trump's desire for a one-on-one election, he said he didn't think Cuomo should stay in it.

"I understand why [Trump] wants to defeat Zohran Mamdani," Sliwa said. "But if he's banking on Andy Cuomo, a loser in the primaries, why would he want to make the same mistake twice?"