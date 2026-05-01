Applications for Mamdani's free NYC child care program are now live

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced that applications for New York City's first free child care pilot program are now available. The program, referred to as "The Little Apple," is the city's first free, full-day and onsite child care pilot program, available only to city employees. Applications are live now, and will be available until May 15.



Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced that applications for New York City's first free child care pilot program are now available.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani arrives for a press conference at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park on April 27, 2026 in New York City. Mayor Mamdani was joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul, government officials an Expand

‘The Little Apple’

What we know:

The program, referred to as "The Little Apple," is the city's first free, full-day and onsite child care pilot program, available only to city employees.

The current pilot program will serve 40 children, with ages ranging from 6 weeks to 3 years. It will operate out of the David N. Dinkins Municipal Building.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: The David N. Dinkins Municipal Building is seen October 26, 2025 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Completed in 1914, the building was used to accommodate the increased need for government office space for New York Expand

"The dedicated public servants who keep this city running deserve high-quality, free child care that meets the needs of their busy schedules," the mayor stated.

What you can do:

Applications are live now, and will be available until May 15.

In order to qualify, the individual must:

be a full-time DCAS employee who is assigned to the David N. Dinkings Municipal Building

be a parent or legal guardian of a child between the ages of 6 weeks and 3-years-old