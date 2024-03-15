Adams launches tenant protection cabinet for NYC housing: Exclusive

Mayor Eric Adams announced the official launch of a new Tenant Protection Cabinet, which he teased the creation of in his state of the city address earlier this year.

The Mayor will be convening the first meeting with the Cabinet Friday afternoon at City Hall.

This cabinet will be made up of more than two dozen city agencies and what it will do is make it easier for tenants to get the support they need when they are having issues with their housing.

Instead of reaching out to three or four separate city agencies, this cabinet will make sure that all tenants are connected to the same information.

The cabinet will also identify underutilized tenant services and help guide New Yorkers to some of these resources.

Additionally, this tenant protection cabinet will also target programs that need more investment and collect data on which areas need additional housing.

Last month, the city released a survey that showed that 23 percent of Black and 20 percent of Hispanic New Yorkers reported three or more problems with their housing, compared to 9 percent among those households headed by both a white New Yorker or Asian New Yorker.

The Tenant Protection Cabinet will also aim to provide more racial equity when it comes to housing and develop policies aimed to support tenants in all income brackets.

"We're also launching a new tenant protection cabinet to help more people stay in their homes they already have and expand our homeowner Help Desk pilot which will connect homeowners with resources and counseling," Mayor Eric Adams said during his State of the City Address. "We're going to keep New Yorkers in their homes and on their blocks, but we need Albany's help."

New York State lawmakers and Governor Kathy Hochul are looking to come to a deal to increase housing in the next few weeks before the budget is due at the end of the month.